CD Projekt Red Details Ambitions For 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Cyberpunk 2077 will be more ambitious than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, developer CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski said at the recent Pareto Securities’ Gaming Seminar, VG247 reports. As well as expanding upon its already massively ambitious 2015 game, Kicinski said the developer wants to turn Cyberpunk into a "blockbuster franchise."

Cyberpunk will be a "true RPG ... our new Witcher 3, but even more ambitious.” the CEO said, adding the game's scale isn't the developer's only ambition. CD Projekt has also expanded its business goal ambitions for the title, releasing the game on Steam despite sales on the developer's own digital distribution platform, GOG, being at an all-time high.

“We work [in a] new universe, futuristic universe. We believe it’s very appealing to players, not only RPG players – but this is [a] true RPG, like Witcher, like Witcher 3, for mature audiences. It’s handcrafted, detailed, of course open-world, with open-ended gameplay,” Kicinski said.

Details on Cyberpunk have been scant since CD Projekt announced the game in 2012, three years before shipping Wild Hunt. Though, as VG 247 points out, there are rumors that the game will have a trailer and behind-closed-doors demo this year at E3.