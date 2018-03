Captain Toad Treasure Tracker is coming to the Nintendo Switch and the 3DS on July 13th, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct Stream.

As well as the original game, the re-release of Treasure Tracker will feature levels from Mario Odyssey, such as New Donk City, and multiplayer components.

For more Nintendo news, check out the stream here.