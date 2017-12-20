'Call of Duty', 'Destiny 2' Top Two Selling Games of 2017, As Of November

More than $1 billion worth of Call of Duty: WWII copies have been sold and Destiny 2 outsold its predecessor, making those titles the top two selling console games for the year, Activision announced today.

The numbers, compiled from NPD, GfK/GSD and Activision internal estimates, through October 2017, puts Call of Duty WWII in the top video game sales spot - the ninth year in a row for the franchise - and makes Destiny 2 the biggest PC launch in Activision Publishing history, according to the company.

In 2017, Activision also released Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a remastered collection released in June and developed by Vicarious Visions. The company says it is now the top selling remastered collection in PS4 history.

