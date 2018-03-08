It is Official 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Coming In October

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be released on October 12th, Activision announced today. The official announcement comes almost exactly a month after the game was leaked by Eurogamer.

News on the next Call of Duty is a little scant. But we do know the game's in development by Treyarch – which developed the other three Black Ops games – and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A public reveal of gameplay is currently set for May 17th, Activision announced.

Forget what you know.

Call of Duty® #BlackOps4

Community Reveal Event: May 17, 2018

Global Launch: October 12, 2018 pic.twitter.com/C4lMdo0A7c — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2018

A lot of this lines up with Eurogamer's previous report, mainly that the series would be returning to the Black Ops setting and that Treyarch would be behind the wheel. However, there's still a few unanswered questions. As of right now, no official statements have been made about the game's story, which Eurogamer said would be more grounded to "fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling – in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare."

Additionally, at the time of the leak, industry-insider Marcus Sellars said a Switch port of Black Ops 4 was in development by a studio "familiar with COD games." As of right now, neither Activision or Treyarch have announced a Switch port for the next Call of Duty.