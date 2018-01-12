Bungie Announces Changes to 'Destiny 2' Loot Box System

Bungie is changing the way cosmetic items are given to players in its "Eververse" loot box system in Destiny 2, the company announced yesterday in a lengthy development update.

"We recognize that the scales are tipped too far towards [Destiny 2 shopkeeper] Tess at the moment, and Eververse was never intended to be a substitute for end game content and rewards," game director Christopher Barrett said in the update.

To remedy these issues, Barrett says Bungie will be implementing these changes to items previously only obtainable from the Eververse:

We’re shifting the balance of new content in favor of activity rewards over Bright Engrams. This includes adding Ghosts, Sparrows, and ships (to date found only in Bright Engrams) to achievement reward pools.



We'll provide a gameplay path to earn Bright Engrams and all contained rewards (including Event Engrams).



We’ll give players more direct purchase options and make adjustments to Bright Engrams to allow players to get the items they want more often.

Barrett also announced Bungie is implementing changes for the upcoming "Crimson Days" event beginning on February 13th. The changes are as follows:

Completing Nightfall, Raid, and Crimson Days milestones during Crimson Days will reward you an exclusive Legendary Emote, Weapon Skin, and Exotic Sparrow, respectively.



Players will earn double engrams at level-up: one Crimson Engram and one Illuminated Engram for the duration of the event.



Crimson Engrams can also drop from completing the Crimson Days match and from completing the Crimson Days milestone on each character.



Each Crimson Engram is very strongly weighted to new rewards when decrypted until all new event items have been obtained.

Lastly, Barrett says Bungie is investigating XP rates in Destiny 2, saying "it’s too slow in general and lopsided towards grinding specific activities (which is not a fun grind) and we want to fix that without making those activities low value to players who aren’t grinding them (fairness is cool)." The companies first attempt at updating these systems ended up "unworkably buggy," so it's looking for a new solution. Bungie says it'll keep players updated about XP changes going forward in the future.