Brigitte Joins 'Overwatch' Roster On March 20th

Brigitte, the newest hero coming to Overwatch, will join the game's line-up of characters on March 20th, developer-publisher Blizzard announced today.

"The daughter of weapons designer, Torbjörn Lindholm, Brigitte was the first of his children to show an interest in mechanical engineering," Blizzard said about its new character. "Brigitte spent much of her spare time in her father's workshop, learning the trade and honing her skills. Her aptitude for engineering mirrored that of her father's, but Brigitte's primary interest was in armor fabrication and defensive systems, unlike Torbjörn, who was world renowned (and perhaps infamous) for the weapons he created."

A support character, Brigette can throw Repair Packs to heal teammates, or can automoatically heal nearby allies when she damages an enemy with Flail. The rest of the new hero's abilities, as detailed by Blizzard, are as follows:

Rocket Flail – Brigitte’s melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.

Repair Pack – Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.

Whip Shot – Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.

Barrier Shield – Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.

Shield Bash – Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.

Inspire – When Brigitte hits enemies with her flail, she also heals nearby allies over time.

Rally – Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

Brigitte is the 27th character in the game's roster.