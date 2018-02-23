Trending

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Wins Game of the Year at DICE Awards

Check out the entire list of winners right here

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science's 2017 game of the year, as revealed last night at the annual DICE Awards. Nintendo's landmark Switch game won a total of four awards during the show. 

Along with the top honor, Breath of the Wild took home awards for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Adventure Game of the Year, making it the evening's most-winning game. 

Following behind Breath of the Wild, Cuphead won three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation. Horizon Zero Dawn – which was nominated for 10 total awards – Lone Echo/Echo Arena, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Snipperclips all took home two awards each. 

For a full run-down of what games won awards last night, as detailed by DICE, check out the list below:

Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes

Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18

Role-Playing Game of the Year
Nier: Automata

Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2

Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips

Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead