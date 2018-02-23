The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science's 2017 game of the year, as revealed last night at the annual DICE Awards. Nintendo's landmark Switch game won a total of four awards during the show.

Along with the top honor, Breath of the Wild took home awards for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Adventure Game of the Year, making it the evening's most-winning game.

Following behind Breath of the Wild, Cuphead won three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation. Horizon Zero Dawn – which was nominated for 10 total awards – Lone Echo/Echo Arena, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Snipperclips all took home two awards each.

For a full run-down of what games won awards last night, as detailed by DICE, check out the list below:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Snipperclips

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Nier: Automata

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead