The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science's 2017 game of the year, as revealed last night at the annual DICE Awards. Nintendo's landmark Switch game won a total of four awards during the show.
Along with the top honor, Breath of the Wild took home awards for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Adventure Game of the Year, making it the evening's most-winning game.
Following behind Breath of the Wild, Cuphead won three awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation. Horizon Zero Dawn – which was nominated for 10 total awards – Lone Echo/Echo Arena, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Snipperclips all took home two awards each.
For a full run-down of what games won awards last night, as detailed by DICE, check out the list below:
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes
Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Nier: Automata
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2
Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead