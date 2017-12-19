After leaving early access just two moths ago, battle royale game The Culling will not receive anymore updates, director of operations at developer Xaviant Josh Van Veld recently announced. The developer said its chosen to focus entirely on a new project instead.

The Culling originally released in early access in March of 2016 – a year before PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds turned the battle royale genre into the next hottest thing. At its peak, when it released in early access, the game had more than 12,000 players, though in the past 30 days it's peaked at only 73, according to numbers from Steam Charts.



"Despite having grown our then tiny team into a slightly larger group of twenty developers, this means that our entire focus is now on our new project," Veld said. "There are no future updates planned for The Culling."

The developer said its got a new project in the works, though no specifics were given about what the game may be.

Though no future updates will come to The Culling, the developer did say its servers will continue to run for the "foreseeable future."

"While we’re excited to be working on something new, it’s also bittersweet to be moving on," Veld said. "The Culling has been a wonderful experience for us and so much of that is thanks to our passionate community of players. We got to know a great many of you through various channels and we watched on the edge of our seats as you organized tournaments, streamed yourselves seeking glory, and assembled videos that told your stories."

"You may be wondering what we have planned next," Veld said later in the post. "We certainly hope you’re at least a little curious. It’s too early to say much, but we’re trying to apply all of the lessons we learned (both good and bad) from The Culling to make something very special and just as dear to our hearts."