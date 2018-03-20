'Banner Saga 3' Coming to Switch This Year

Versus Evil's tactical role-playing game Banner Saga 3 is coming to Switch later this year, Nintendo announced today during its Nindies Showcase Spring 2018.

Banner Saga 3 concludes the award-winning trilogy. It takes place in a fictional Norse world full of tough battles and difficult choices. Critics have praised the series for its storytelling and visuals, as well as its mature tone and consequences.

Nintendo says Banner Saga 1 and 2 are also coming to Nintendo Switch "soon." Players personal stories, progress, and choices from the first two games will carry over to Banner Saga 3. There's no word yet on what the games will cost.