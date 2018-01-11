'Assassin's Creed Rogue' Remaster Coming To PS4, Steam, Xbox One

A remaster of Assassin's Creed Rogue will be released to PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 20th, developer-publisher Ubisoft announced today. The game was originally released on November 11th, 2014 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

The Rogue Remaster will ship with all of the original game's DLC, as well as "the Master Templar and Explorer packs, which contain weapons, customization items and special outfits, including Bayek’s legacy outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins," Ubisoft said.

Rogue, according to Ubisoft, will have a "higher resolution, improved environment rendering, visual effects and textures." It'll also have additionally improved visuals for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Check out a trailer for the remaster above.