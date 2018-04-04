'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Gets Official Cheats on PC

An official "God Mode" is coming to Assassin's Creed: Origins on PC later this month, publisher and developer Ubisoft revealed yesterday.

The Animus Control Panel lets players tweak some game parameters and customize their experience. Don't want to play as Origins protagonist Bayek? Change it. Want to roll with an animal posse? Just increase the maximum number of tamed animals in-game. Want NPCs to hit like wet noodles? There are sliders for weapon hit box, attack speed, and melee damage.

Ubisoft

This is the first time Ubisoft is giving players so much control over an Assassin's Creed title. Normally, PC users turn to the modding community to make these kinds of tweaks. But, unofficial mods can potentially break a game (or fix it, in some cases).

Assassin's Creed: Origins came out in October 2017. It received generally positive reviews and reportedly sold twice as many launch copies as its predecessor, Syndicate. The year-long break between titles probably helped. Ubisoft took time off from the annual franchise to improve its quality.



The Animus Control Panel will be embedded in the Uplay Library's page when it launches. It will have 75 total parameters in 11 categories. Ubisoft is offering three pre-made presets, but players can also create their own and share them on a dedicated forum.

Ubisoft says it will share more info about the Animus Control Panel and the dedicated forum closer to its release.