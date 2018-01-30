Hong Kong Youth Love Esports, But Reject Participating in Them

A recent study found 80 percent of China's youth is uninterested in pursuing a career in esports, the South China Morning Post reports. According to the study, ran by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, the respondents, ranging in age between 15 and 29, "cited peer and parental pressure, the lack of career prospects and even the stigma associated with video games as reasons for holding them back."

But that said, given the immense rise in popularity esports has received in recent years, the organization is looking to Honk Kong city officials to raise interest in the industry. According to the Morning Post, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups is asking for a esports arena to be built in Hong Kong, as well as training facilities and lodging.

This interest, the outlet points out, is in line with the city's recent drive to diversify its economy, growing more and more industries "focusing on innovation and technology."

"The e-sports industry ticks all the boxes – it puts businesses involving telecommunications, software development, convention and even retail under one roof," the outlet adds.



But the interest, right now, just isn't there.

According to the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups' findings, eight in 10 respondents have no interest in pursuing competitive video games as a career. The organization polled 1,407 people.

"Opposition from the family was the main problem, while others felt the career span was too short or that it was difficult to make ends meet because of low salaries," the Morning Post details.

Perhaps ironically, though, of those polled, 68 percent believe Hong Kong should build the industry, saying it would diversify the economy and offer alternative jobs for teenagers.

As of right now, it's an issue of common interest. According to Esport Generation founder Boiky Chow, Hong Kong has the room for an esports industry to proliferate.

“How often do you hear about large-scale tournaments being held in Hong Kong," the said. "I think the market is far from reaching saturating point, so these initiatives would definitely help."

