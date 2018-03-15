'Ark: Survival Evolved' Is Coming to Mobile

Ark: Survival Evolved is coming "soon" to android and iOS devices, publisher Studio Wildcard recently announced. The mobile port of the popular survival game is being developed by War Drum Studios, which's worked on mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto games, in collaboration with Wildcard.

Pre-registration for Ark Mobile's beta is available now on the game's website, and the developer is hinting at some day one bonuses for players who sign up. Though the game is on mobile, War Drum and Wildcard are promising more than 80 dinosaurs, an open world to explore and the game's trademark crafting system. The full list of revealed features are as follows:

80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.

Discover: Explore a massive living and breathing prehistoric landscape as you find the means to survive, thrive, and escape on the Ark.

Craft and Build: Using any means necessary to survive, craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities.

Survive Alone or With Others: Group up with, or prey on, hundreds of other players in a large-scale online world or choose to go it alone in single-player mode.

Join a Tribe: The ‘Tribe’ system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and re-spawn points.

No specific release date for the mobile port of Ark was given.