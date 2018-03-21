'Ark: Survival Evolved' Coming to Nintendo Switch

Dinosaur-centric action survival game Ark: Survival Evolved is coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall, the game makers announced today during Epic Games' GDC press conference.

The news comes about a week after developer Studio Wildcard announced that the game is coming to Android and iOS mobile phones.

In Ark: Survival Evolved players are dropped into a pre-historic land and must craft items, build forts, tame dinosaurs and hunt to survive, all while trying not to be killed by the setting, its creatures or other players. The game was officially released last summer on Linux, OS X, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One.

Ark: Survival Evolved for mobile is playable at the Unreal Engine booth this week during GDC.