Apple Announces New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

A new 9.7-inch iPad is available to order today and will support the Apple Pencil, Apple announced onstage today during its Apple education event.

The new iPad will have to different price points for standard users: $329 USD for the 32GB with wi-fi model and $459 USD for the 32GB wi-fi and cellular model. For students, the iPad will only run $299 USD. The tablet will be available in silver, space gray and gold finish.

The new 9.7 inch iPad will also offer Apple Pencil support, allowing users to "to be even more creative and productive, from sketching ideas and jotting down handwritten notes to marking up screenshots." Apple Pencil will be available as a separate purchase, costing $99 USD and $89 USD for students.

"This new 9.7-inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for inspiring creativity and learning,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, said in a press release. “Our most popular and affordable iPad now includes support for Apple Pencil, bringing the advanced capabilities of one of our most creative tools to even more users. This iPad also has the power of the A10 Fusion chip, combined with the big, beautiful Retina display, advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices."

The Apple education event took place today in Chicago, Illinois.