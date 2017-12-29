Amazon Offering More than 50% Off Some Apps and Games

Amazon launched its "Digital Day" sale today, offering more than 50-percent off some games and apps. We're going to run down some of the best video game deals here, but check out the link to see the entire list of discounts on apps, software comics books and more.
It's worth pointing out, all prices in this article are in USD. Also, everything listed is digital-only.
Here's some of Amazon's best deals:
- Civilization 6: Digital Deluxe - $39.99
- Quantom Break - $9.99
- NBA 2K18 - $40.00
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - $29.99
- Cuphead - $16.99
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition - $29.99
- World of Warcraft: Legion - $24.99
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $35.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $41.99
- Civilization 6 - $29.99
- WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition - $49.49
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - $7.49
- Mafia 3 - $15.99
- Mafia 3 Digital Deluxe - $23.99
- Bioshock - $6.59
- Bioshock 2 - $6.59
- Battleborn - $7.50
- The Stronghold Collection - $5.00
- Carnival Games VR - $4.99