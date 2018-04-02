Amazon Game Studios Cancels Fantasy Sports Game 'Breakaway'

Amazon Game Studios stopped working on fantasy sports brawler Breakaway, it announced on Reddit this weekend.

"Since our last announcement, we have worked to implement community feedback and iterate on Breakaway’s core gameplay," the team says. "While we have developed many ideas and made a lot of progress, we are also setting a very high bar for ourselves. In spite of our efforts, we didn’t achieve the breakthrough that made the game what we all hoped it could be. After a lot of soul searching, the team decided to focus on new ideas. As a result, Breakaway is no longer in active development."

Breakaway was a team-based 4v4 sports game where teams had to grab a relic and slam it into the opponent's base to score. It was apparently built with Twitch in mind (Amazon owns the video game streaming platform). It featured a Broadcaster Match Builder that let streamers play with their followers, along with the ability to commentate matches in Spectator Mode.

Amazon placed the game on hiatus last October after running a public Alpha over the summer. At the time, the team said it wanted to iterate and evolve Breakaway's core gameplay.

"We remain exceptionally proud of the team’s work, and feel privileged to have been a part of such a dedicated and enthusiastic community," the developer says. "We will reach out to this channel as soon as we have news to share regarding our new projects, and if a thunderbolt of inspiration strikes that leads us back to Breakaway, you’ll be the first to know."

Amazon Game Studios still has two other projects in development, a sandbox MMO called New World and a competitive sci-fi shooter called Crucible.