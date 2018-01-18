'Age of Empires: Definitive Edition' Coming Next Month

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a re-release of the original 1997 real-time strategy game, will be released on February 20th, developer Microsoft creative director Adam Isgreen announced today on the Xbox Wire.

"When we set out to create the Definitive Edition of the original Age of Empires, our goal was to deliver the best possible version of this classic, from a top notch audio-visual presentation to multiplayer to core game systems," Isgreen said about the re-release. "Everything needed to be as good as you remembered it (or better!) to deliver a compelling RTS experience 20 years after its original release."

The Definitive Edition will release exclusively on PC for $19.99 USD. According to Microsoft, the following improvements and enhancements have been made:

Completely rebuilding assets for a modern 4K presentation

Letting you play online with Xbox LIVE (in addition to LAN play)

Re-recorded the original soundtrack with a new orchestral score

Adding campaign narration for every mission

Additionally, an open multiplayer beta is expected to open up on January 29th.

Age of Empires originally released for the PC on October 15th, 1997.