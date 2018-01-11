Adventure Game 'Fe' Coming Next Month

Fe, a new exploration-driven adventure game from developer Zoink and publisher Electronic Arts, will be released on February 16th, the companies announced today during a surprise Nintendo Direct.

"Developed by the award-winning Swedish studio Zoink Games, Fe is an imaginative open world platformer where players will embark on a wordless adventure, exploring and unearthing the secrets of the forest through sight and sound," the companies said about the game in a press release.



Fe will be released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

This announcment was by no means the only news from today's Direct. Nintendo also revealed ports of Dark Souls, Payday 2 and a new Mario Tennis game. For a full look at the near dozen titles announced today, check out our run-down.