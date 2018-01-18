Activision Publishing CEO Leaving Company, Replacement Search Underway

Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg is leaving the company in March, following an eight-year stint with the developer and publisher of Call of Duty, the company tells Glixel. Hirshberg announced the departure to staff earlier today, VentureBeat first reported.

As the head of Activision, Hirshberg reported directly to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and oversaw some of the biggest game series in the industry including Call of Duty, Destiny and Skylanders.

The departure lines up with the conclusion of his contract, which ends on March 31st, 2018 and the company is actively conducing a search for the next CEO of Activision, according to an emailed statement.

“Serving as Activision’s CEO has been an honor and a thrill,” Hirshberg said in a prepared statement. “This is an amazing company. One which routinely delivers epic experiences for our fans on a scale that no one else can. I have nothing but admiration for the incredible team I have had the privilege to lead. And I have nothing but appreciation for Bobby for giving me this transformational opportunity, and also for having the vision and conviction to champion a creative person for a leadership role on this scale.”

Hirshberg leaves the company on a high note. Just last month, Activision announced that Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 were the number one and number two selling games in North America for 2017. They were also the top two most downloaded PS4 games on the PlayStation Store last year. During his eight-year tenure at the company, Hirshberg also launched Destiny and toys-to-life surprise hit Skylanders.

“During Eric’s tenure we’ve had historic performance and great successes,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, in a prepared statement “He is an inspiring leader, and we will all miss his creativity and tenacity very much. He is leaving the team, the franchises and the business in a great place, and he goes with my full support and appreciation.”