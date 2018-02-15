Activision Blizzard, the developer-publisher responsible for games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Destiny and the Call of Duty series, is one of the 100 best companies to work for, as ranked by Fortune.



“'Off the wall' and 'outside the box' thinking is celebrated at this Southern California gaming and entertainment giant, a federation of creative studios that stands out for the personal and professional development it offers employees," the outlet writes. "Says one: 'You’re encouraged to pursue whatever interests you personally, not just what would benefit your job.'”

Activision Blizzard ranks number 84 on the list, falling 18 places from last year when it placed at number 66.

Fortune reveals some interesting numbers about the company in its list. For example, Activision Blizzard employees a total of 5,322 to people, with 1,515 additional job openings being available as of February 2018. In the past 12 months, the company's had 110,989 job applications, with an average of 73 people applying to each open position.



For those who get the job, Fortune details Activision Blizzard employees get 25 days of general paid time off per year. They also get seven sick days per year.



Two things not listed by the outlet is how much an employee makes per year, as well as what diversity at the company is like.



"We're proud to be recognized for so many years as one of the best companies to work for. We remain committed to constant improvement so we are always one of the very best places to work," CEO Bobby Kotick said in a press release.



A titan in the video game industry, Activision Blizzard is looking to expand into other media. Just today, Variety reported Sircario 2 director Stefano Sollima is in negotiations to direct an upcoming Call of Duty film.

