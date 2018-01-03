Tyler Barriss, the 25-year-old man suspected of making a fatal prank "swatting" call to police after an argument over the video game Call of Duty, has waived extradition to Kansas, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. The fugitive from justice warrant lists Barriss' charge as making a false alarm, according to NBC News.

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested Barriss on Friday. Wichita police say they received a call on Thursday from someone claiming they had killed their father, doused the home in gas, and planned to set it on fire with their mother and brother inside. Police went to the given address, where they found 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Finch was fatally shot during the incident.

After the shooting, police discovered four other people inside, but no body or any hostages. "During the investigation, we learned that an unknown individual had placed this police false call," Deputy Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston said during a press conference. "We believe this is a case of swatting, which is the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person's address."

More than a dozen people on Twitter the night of the shooting say the swatting incident stemmed from a feud between two Call of Duty players over a $2 bet. "I DIDN'T GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDN'T DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISN'T MY PROFESSION," one person allegedly wrote on Twitter after others claimed he made the swatting call, The Wichita Eagle reports. According to Twitter posts, the target of the swatting threat gave the other gamer a false address, sending police to Finch's home instead of his own. "Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed," the person reportedly said on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Barriss has been arrested in connection to a fake 911 call. In October 2015, police in California arrested Barriss for making bomb threats to KABC-TV. He was charged with two felony counts of false report of a bomb to an agency of business and one felony count of criminal threats. According to Los Angeles Sheriff's Office records, Barriss was sentenced to 972 days in the adjudicated case.

Now that Barriss has waived extradition, he will be transported back to Kansas within the next two to three weeks. When he arrives in Wichita, he will make his first appearance in a district court. Glixel has reached out to the DA's office to see if Barriss faces any additional charges.