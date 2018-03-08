A New 'Super Smash Bros.' Is Coming Out This Year

Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Nintendo Switch and 3DS sometime this year, Nintendo announced today during its most recent Nintendo Direct.

While the company didn't divulge many details about the game, its reveal trailer reveals Splatoon's Inkling characters will be coming to the company's long-running fighting game series. Mario and Link, series staples, can also be seen in the trailer.

The company did not specify a release date for the new Smash, aside from announcing it's coming out in 2018.

