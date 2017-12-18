Counter-Strike: Global Offensive could be getting its own battle royale game mode, Valve News Network reports (via PC Gamer). Since the release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in March, the genre's become massively popular, spurring many games to adopt the game mode.

In the video, seen above, numerous references can be found in the game's patches of weapons and levels. Though nothing's confirmed, a lot of it looks pretty similar to the set-up found in many battle royale games.

Global Offensive, of course, would not be the first game to make its own battle royale mode. Fortinite, Grand Theft Auto V and Dying Light have all, or will in the future be updated to include the successful genre.