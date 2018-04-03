36 Esports Organizations Sign Up for Clash Royale League

Some of the biggest organizations in esports will participate in this year's Clash Royale League, developer Supercell announced today.

Thirty-six teams from around the world are joining the league, and Supercell gave every player the chance to be signed by one of them through an in-game event called the Clash Royale League Challenge. About 25 million people competed to qualify, with just under 7,000 making the cut. Supercell says pro teams will now put together their rosters and head to the World Finals later this year to compete for $1 million.

Supercell's earnings reportedly hit their lowest point in three years in 2017. Revenues fell about three percent to $2 billion, according to GamesIndustry.biz. Investing in the growing mobile esports scene could revive interest in the 2-year-old Clash Royale, especially in Asian countries where competitive mobile games like Arena of Valor and Vainglory are highly popular.

Supercell says eight teams will represent North America in the Clash Royale League: Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Tribe Gaming, Immortals, NRG, Complexity, 100 Thieves, and Counter Logic Gaming. Europe will be represented by FNATIC, Misfits, SK Gaming, G2 Esports, Team Liquid, Team Queso, Team Dignitas, and Allegiance. Latin American CRL teams will be announced at a later date. These regions will begin competing during the Fall Season in August.

"It's tremendous how quickly Clash Royale revealed itself to be the next big esport and we are impressed with Supercell's thoughtful steps to build an exciting global league," said Jack Etienne, owner of Cloud9. "It's also incredible that the Clash Royale League gives every single player the opportunity to go pro, giving us the opportunity to draft new and upcoming talent. We'll be watching to see who rises to the top over the next few months of competitive play and can’t wait to put our team together and compete for a spot at the World Finals."

Meanwhile, Asian teams will have a Spring Season that runs from March 23rd-June 3rd in China, and from April 27th-July 14th in Asia. Mainland China will be represented by EDG.M, GO, JDG, LGD, NOVA, OP, SNAKE, and WE. OGN Entus, Sandbox, Kingzone, OP.GG, GameWith, PONOS Sports, DetonatioN Gaming, FAV Gaming, AHQ ESPORTS CLUB, KIX, Chaos Theory, and Bren Esports will represent other Asian countries outside of China.

Supercell says it's introducing a new tournament format during the CRL that will make it more fun to watch, placing an emphasis on finding the best team instead of individual players.