200 Million People Have Died in 'Dark Souls 2'

Dark Souls 2 hit 200,000,000 total deaths worldwide last night, according to a post by Reddit user KaeJS. The user uploaded a screen shot from the game announcing the news.

Dark Souls 2 came out in March 2014 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, and was later re-released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April 2015.

Breaking those numbers down, that's about 66,666,666 deaths a year as of the game's third anniversary, with 40,000,000 deaths across each console. Both editions of the game sold 2.9 million total games, meaning if every player died the same amount of times they'd have died between 68 and 69 times each during their playthrough.

Dark Souls 2 was followed by the spin-off game Bloodborne in 2015 and a sequel, Dark Souls 3, in 2016.