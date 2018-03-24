'Vermintide 2' Developer Looking to Twitch and Consoles for More Success

Since it’s March 8th release, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has blown the door off of expectations and sold more than $500,000 in copies on Steam. That amount of success took producer Robert Bäckström by surprise and gave him, along with the rest of the team at Fatshark, a lot of room to breathe and think about next steps for the game.

“We’re a self publisher and we own our release date, so we won’t rush anything on the other platforms,” Bäckström said at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. “And now with the PC release being so successful we have money, we’re not worried about whether or not we’ll be able to do anything else.”

Now that the game is out on PC, Fatshark is looking to what’s next. That includes a release on consoles later this year alongside adding additional features to both the singleplayer and multiplayer campaigns. “We’ve seen that streamers have really enjoyed the game,” he added. “We want to add more in-game features to make those broadcast more engaging by including the ability for viewers to make decisions for the player.”

Bäckström described the feature as a way for viewers to choose what path or action the streamer should take, adding a new layer of interactivity. He also talked about the challenges of porting the game from PC to consoles, pointing out that player expectations are different between the two.

“One thing we know we need to get right is switching from keyboard to controller, not only in-game but also how you navigate menus and matchmaking,” Bäckström said. “For instance, many PC players will have a dedicated party they stick with but we’ve found that console players join any party more often. So we’re working to make sure that quick-join functionality works well.”

I had time to play the Xbox One version at the ID@Xbox event during the conference. It felt tight and responsive, remaining one of the best implementations of first-person melee combat in recent memory. Bäckström compared the new Xbox One to a highend PC, citing how well they were able to have it run even though the didn’t have the ability to customize as many settings as they would on all kinds of PC setups.

Warhammer: Verminitide 2 is set to hit Playstation 4 and Xbox One before Summer, although no release date is confirmed.