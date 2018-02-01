'Red Dead Redemption 2' Delayed Again, This Time to a Date in October

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now due out on October 26th, 2018, well past it's second, previously announced release window of spring 2018, Take-Two Interactive Software announced today.

The delay is to give developers Rockstar further time to "polish" the title, according to Take-Two.

Originally announced for a fall 2017 release, Red Dead Redemption 2 was initially delayed to spring 2018. To remedy some of the heartbreak from this announcement, Rockstar released a handful of detailed screenshots of the game's world and, it's most famous asset, guns. No extra goodies to help this bad news go down, though.

Despite this change, Take-Two still expects to deliver both record net bookings and record net cash provided by operating activities, in excess of $2.5 billion and $700 million , respectively, during fiscal year 2019, led by the launches of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 and a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises, according to the company press release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to 2010's critically acclaimed open world wild west game Red Dead Redemption. The last time we got a glimpse of the game in motion, it was in a brief teaser trailer released at the end of a two day countdown.

The game follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang this time around. A trailer shows off heists, combat and brief glimpses at the story. Arthur Morgan, who appears to be the game's central character, is, as a disembodied voice says, "a wanted man." Throughout the minute and-a-half trailer, he can be seen accosting others for owed money, threatening to kill young men and hurting plenty of others. While as of right now it appears to follow a new cast of characters, series mainstay and antagonist Dutch Van der Linde can be seen at the very end of the trailer talking to Morgan. As Dutch commits suicide in the previous game, Red Dead Redemption, it stands to reason this is a prequel.