With the rousing success of the Switch, it’s no surprise that legions of console owners are thirsting for new entries in their favorite Nintendo franchises. Over time, the famously-idiosyncratic developer has relied more and more on the reliable one-two punch of Mario and Zelda to move units, leaving some of its lesser-known series to languish, sometimes for decades at a time. But now that the most famous name in gaming finally boasts a successful hardware platform to hawk its always-stellar wares on, hopefully names like Metroid and F-Zero will grace store shelves again soon. Until then, however, it’s worth noting that the independent scene teems with titles that were inspired by the work of Miyamoto and co., so maybe these indie love letters will help scratch the itch.

