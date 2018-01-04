Nintendo: Switch Is Fastest Selling Console in U.S. History

The Nintendo Switch is now the fastest-selling home video game system in U.S. history, according to Nintendo. The company says it has sold more than 4.8 million of the console in the U.S. since the system's launch ten months ago, surpassing even the Wii's record of about 4 million in ten months.

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go,” Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO, said in a prepared statement. “Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

Nintendo games seem to dominate the system, according to Nintendo. In the U.S., more than 60 percent of Nintendo Switch owners have Super Mario Odyssey, and more than 55 percent own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Both are the highest-rated games in history. More than 50 percent of Nintendo Switch owners own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 20 percent own Splatoon 2. There are also more than 300 third-party games available for the Switch, Nintendo notes. No sales numbers or percentages were released for those titles.

No updates numbers were given for the Switch's global sales, which were listed at 7.63 million as of September 30th, but they're likely to be released in time for Nintendo's nine months earnings release at the end of the month.

Last week, Famitsu reported that Nintendo sold about 3.3 million Switch in Japan. Last month, Nintendo reported that it sold more than 10 million Switch consoles worldwide as of December 10th. In October, Nintendo announced that it believes it will sell 14 million of the console in its first year.