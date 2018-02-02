Lunar New Year seasonal event returns to Overwatch next week, Blizzard announced Thursday night via Twitter.
“Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Dog! Lunar New Year returns Thursday, February 8th"
Last year, the Year of the Rooster seasonal event brought with it a batch of new, themed cosmetic items along with a new mode based on capture the flag.
