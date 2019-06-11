‘Frozen 2’: Princess Elsa Must Save Arendelle in New Trailer

The Frozen 2 teaser released in February showed Elsa (Idina Menzel) exerting her icy powers and ascending the waves of the ocean, only to get completely catapulted and fall into the watery depths. You can breathe a sigh of relief, though — in the official trailer released this morning, the determined princess rises to the surface.

Set for release in November, the trailer features Princess Elsa attempting to save the kingdom of Arendelle. The Troll King, Grand Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), advises the crew to cautiously head North across the enchanted lands to the unknown. “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world,” he tells Princess Anna (Kristen Bell). “Now we must hope they are enough.”

Also seen in the clip is the exuberant Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) riding his trusty reindeer Sven. Thankfully the plot isn’t given away in the trailer, but as Anna bravely vows “I won’t let anything happen to her,” it’s apparent that Princess Elsa is in grave danger.

Released in 2013, Frozen is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, winning two Academy Awards, two Grammys and many other accolades. With its sequel as well as Toy Story 4 nearing release, it’s safe to assume Disney is having a successful year.