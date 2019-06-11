Eric Andre Maps Out ‘Legalize Everything’ Stand-Up Tour

Eric Andre will bring his surreal comedic style throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand on the massive “Legalize Everything Tour.” The 33-date trek, which the comedian hyped on Twitter as his “biggest world tour ever,” launches August 23rd in Bristol, England; the North American leg kicks off September 14th in Medford, Massachusetts and wraps October 12th in Houston, Texas.

Tickets for all dates in the U.S. and Canada go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 12th at 10 a.m. local time using the password RANCH; additional info is available at the comedian’s website.

Andre, best-known as the creator and host of his idiosyncratic Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, has several other projects planned for 2019. He will appear with a voice role in Jon Favreau’s upcoming computer-animated remake of Disney film The Lion King and — in a polar-opposite project — will star in his own hidden-camera prank film, Bad Trip.

In addition, Andre is rumored to be the mysterious performer behind BLARF, who will release their debut LP on June 26th. (When Pitchfork inquired about BLARF’s identity, he replied, “Who the fuck is [Eric Andre]?”

Eric Andre Tour Dates

August 23 – Britsol, UK @ Anson Rooms

August 25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Gilded Balloon

August 27 – London, UK @ EartH

August 29 – Manchester, UK @ Fairfield Social Club

Updated Venue! – September 1 @ Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lygten

September 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Boom Chicago

September 12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall Theatre

September 14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

September 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

September 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

September 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

September 21 – Seattle , WA @ Moore Theatre

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

September 23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 26 – Toronto, ON @ JFL42 – Sony Centre

September 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

September 28 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

September 29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 2 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

October 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 9 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theater

October 10 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 12 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

December 4 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

December 6 – Melbourne, AUS @ Athenaeum Theatre

December 7 – Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre

December 11 – Brisbane, AUS @ Tivoli Theatre

December 13 – Auckland, NZ @ Sky City