Eric Andre Maps Out ‘Legalize Everything’ Stand-Up Tour

Eric Andre will bring his surreal comedic style throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand on the massive “Legalize Everything Tour.” The 33-date trek, which the comedian hyped on Twitter as his “biggest world tour ever,” launches August 23rd in Bristol, England; the North American leg kicks off September 14th in Medford, Massachusetts and wraps October 12th in Houston, Texas.
Tickets for all dates in the U.S. and Canada go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 12th at 10 a.m. local time using the password RANCH; additional info is available at the comedian’s website.
Andre, best-known as the creator and host of his idiosyncratic Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, has several other projects planned for 2019. He will appear with a voice role in Jon Favreau’s upcoming computer-animated remake of Disney film The Lion King and — in a polar-opposite project — will star in his own hidden-camera prank film, Bad Trip.
In addition, Andre is rumored to be the mysterious performer behind BLARF, who will release their debut LP on June 26th. (When Pitchfork inquired about BLARF’s identity, he replied, “Who the fuck is [Eric Andre]?”
Eric Andre Tour Dates
August 23 – Britsol, UK @ Anson Rooms
August 25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Gilded Balloon
August 27 – London, UK @ EartH
August 29 – Manchester, UK @ Fairfield Social Club
Updated Venue! – September 1 @ Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lygten
September 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Boom Chicago
September 12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Liberty Hall Theatre
September 14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
September 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
September 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
September 21 – Seattle , WA @ Moore Theatre
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
September 23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
September 26 – Toronto, ON @ JFL42 – Sony Centre
September 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
September 28 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
September 29 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 2 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
October 4 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
October 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 9 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theater
October 10 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
October 12 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
December 4 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
December 6 – Melbourne, AUS @ Athenaeum Theatre
December 7 – Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre
December 11 – Brisbane, AUS @ Tivoli Theatre
December 13 – Auckland, NZ @ Sky City