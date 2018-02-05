Super Bowl 2018 Ads: The Best, Worst and WTF Commercials
Rating the most inspired (Alexa's Cardi B-powered ad, the NFL's 'Dirty Dancing' tribute) and insipid (Hyundai's "hope detector") spots from big game
More News
From the inventive to the viral to the inane, the commercials that accompanied the Philadelphia Eagles' historic win against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52 were as up and down as the game itself. With the eyes of the world watching, some brands rose to the occasion while others fumbled. Here's our 2018 rundown of the best, worst and weirdest ads.