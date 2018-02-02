Trending

Super Bowl 2018 Commercials Preview: The Best Leaked Ads

Cardi B subs for Alexa, Keanu Reeves stands atop a moving motorcycle, Tiffany Haddish touts Groupon and more spots released before Super Bowl 52

By Rob LeDonne

Football is only part of the story on Super Bowl Sunday, when even the sports-averse tune in for the half-time show – and, yes, the commercials. This year, in advance of the Patriots and the Eagles' face-off, brands have taken a cue from the Trump White House and leaked their best stuff for public consumption. From spots featuring celebrities like Cardi B and Matt Damon to ones that might make you cry, here are some of the most notable commercials to preview before the game.