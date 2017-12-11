Inside Porsche and Rolling Stone's One-of-a-Kind 'Engine Notes' Concert Event
Dave Navarro, Mark McGrath and other rockers team up with sports car maker for state-of-the-art music happening in L.A.
Rock stars and sports cars are a natural fit, so when Porsche and Rolling Stone teamed up to present a one-of-a-kind concert event, the results were killer. Held at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles on December 5th, "Engine Notes" – feting the launch of the brand's all-new E-Performance models – featured all-star performances, state-of-the-art light and sound effects and some of the sleekest, fastest cars in the world. See how it all went down.