Illustrator Robert Grossman's 'Rolling Stone' Covers
From Jerry Garcia and Bob Dylan to Richard Nixon and George W. Bush, the artist spanned decades of pop culture with wit and irreverence
Robert Grossman, the artist and illustrator whose musician portraits and madcap political caricatures featured on the cover and in the pages of Rolling Stone, died March 15th at the age of 78. For Rolling Stone, he created the image of the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia for the cover of a November 1973 issue, the illustration of Crosby, Stills & Nash that accompanied a 1977 story about the trio's reunion and a caricature of Bob Dylan – wearing a shower cap and neck-deep in water – that featured alongside Rolling Stone's review of Hard Rain. Each piece also highlighted Grossman's now-renowned and often-imitated use of the airbrush. Here, we look back at some of his iconic illustrations.