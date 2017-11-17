25 People Shaping the Future in Tech, Science, Medicine, Activism and More
The inventors, entrepreneurs and disrupters who are changing (and maybe saving) the world one brilliant idea at a time
Elon Musk: The Architect of Tomorrow
He's probably the only person who has started four billion-dollar companies – PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX and Solar City. But at his core, Elon Musk is not a businessman or entrepreneur. He's an engineer, inventor and, as he puts it, "technologist." And as a naturally gifted engineer, he's able to find the design inefficiencies, flaws and complete oversights in the tools that power our civilization.
