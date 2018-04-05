Watch Stevie Wonder, Obamas, Springsteen Honor Martin Luther King

Stevie Wonder tapped a Barack and Michelle Obama, Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep, Bruce Springsteen and many more for an inspiring video to honor the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death.

Related Before King Was a Myth, Martin Was a Man Fifty years after the civil rights leader’s assassination, America is still trying to figure out how to honor one of its greatest patriots.

Wonder opens the "Dream Still Lives" video with a simple, but powerful message: "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s teachings and works have led me and the world to give peace a chance. Although Dr. King left us 50 years ago, his dream is still within all of us." The ensuing montage features an array of celebrities, politicians, activists and athletes honoring King with their own dreams and hopes for the future.

The clip boasts an array of calls for social justice, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections, greater access to education and medicine, as well as ends to racism, sexism and police brutality. Some participants, however, put their own cheeky spin on the theme. For instance, Jamie Foxx said he hoped LeBron James would end his career with nine NBA championship rings, while Jimmy Kimmel quipped, "For every child to have the health care and education they deserve – and I would also love a jet pack."

The video also featured Whoopi Goldberg, James Corden, Dave Matthews, Harry Styles, Condoleezza Rice, Dave Chappelle, Cher, SZA, Trevor Noah, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.