Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a lullaby rendition of his Hamilton ballad "Dear Theodosia" Saturday at a Washington, D.C. protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"We're here because there's parents right now who can't sing lullabies to their kids," Miranda said of children separated from their families at the border. "And, well, I'm just going to sing a lullaby that I wrote and this is for those parents. And we're not going to stop until they can sing them to their kids again."

Miranda then delivered an a cappella version of the Hamilton song, CNN reported.

Alicia Keys also attended the Washington, D.C. march – one of hundreds of similar protests that were planned across the U.S. Saturday – and read a letter from one mother whose child is being held at one of the border facilities.

"I couldn't even imagine not being able to find him," Keys said of her own son Egypt, who attended the protest with his mother. "I couldn't imagine being separated from him or scared about how he is being treated. So this is all of our fight. Because if it can happen to any child, it can happen to my child and your child and all of our children."