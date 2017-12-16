Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy Posts Declassified UFO Videos

Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science posted a pair of declassified U.S. military videos Saturday purportedly showing evidence of unidentified flying objects.

The findings by the Blink-182 member's To the Stars were released at the same time that both the New York Times and Politico reported that the Pentagon had a secret $22 million program investigating "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs).

Military intelligence officer Luis Elizondo oversaw the program – dubbed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) – until it was reportedly shuttered in 2012; Elizondo remained at the Pentagon until October, when he left to become Director of Global Security & Special Programs for To the Stars Academy. DeLonge is the Academy's President and CEO.

Speaking to the New York Times, Elizondo revealed that he resigned from the Pentagon due to the secrecy and "internal opposition" against the program, as well as budgetary cuts. "Why aren't we spending more time and effort on this issue?" Elizondo wrote of UAPs in his resignation letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The Pentagon confirmed to Politico that the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program did exist until 2012, when "it was determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding and it was in the best interest of the [Department of Defense] to make a change."

Former U.S. senators Harry Reid, Daniel Inouye and Ted Stevens all helped spearhead the AATIP program in 2009 with help from aeronautics billionaire Robert Bigelow, whose company was contracted to oversee the project; witnesses told the New York Times that Bigelow's headquarters houses recovered pieces of UAP crafts.

While neither video offers conclusive evidence of the existence of UFOs, both videos – shot in 2004 by U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet aircrafts – show a UAP, in this case a whitish oval-shaped object the size of a commercial plane, moving at high velocities and hovering in unexplainable ways.

In one of the videos, two pilots marvel at the object, which they initially label a "drone" before it displays velocity and rotation abilities outside of a drone's framework. "Look at that thing, dude," the pilot exclaims in cockpit audio. The New York Times also posted the Navy pilots' firsthand account of the encounter.

To the Stars Academy wrote that the footage "comes with crucial chain-of-custody (CoC) documentation because it is a product of US military sensors, which confirms it is original, unaltered, and not computer generated or artificially fabricated. While there have been leaked versions on the internet, the CoC establishes the authenticity and credibility that this version is the original footage taken from one of the most advanced sensor tracking devices in use."

Elizondo added of Saturday's disclosure, "That fact is not something any government or institution should classify in order to keep secret from the people."

DeLonge, who penned "Aliens Exist" for Blink-182 in 1999, spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this year about his UFO obsession and what it would mean for mankind if extraterrestrials did exist. "What would happen if those intelligences were roaming around the universe and getting involved in the genetics and colonization of other types of life?" DeLonge said. "Look, we do that to animals and indigenous tribes."

