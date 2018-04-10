T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Reporting Fake Bomb Threat

Former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was arrested Monday night for allegedly making a fake bomb threat, CNN reports. The actor is accused of "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device."

On March 18th, Miller allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was on an Amtrak train from Washington D.C. to New York City and that a female passenger had "a bomb in her bag." The train was subsequently stopped in Connecticut, where the passengers disembarked and a bomb squad searched the area. No explosives were found.

Following the search, investigators reportedly called Miller back and the actor supposedly gave a different description of the woman. Investigators ultimately discovered that Miller was on Amtrak Train 2258 that day, though when he allegedly made the bomb threat, he called it in for Train 2256.

Amtrak authorities eventually interviewed an attendant on the first class car where Miller had been sitting. The attendant said Miller appeared intoxicated when he boarded the train and then continued drinking. He was also supposedly involved "in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first-class car." Miller was eventually removed from the train in New York City because of his intoxication.

Miller was arrested at LaGuardia Airport Monday. On Tuesday, he was arraigned at a U.S. district court in New Haven and released on $100,000 bond. A trial date has yet to be set, though Miller could face up to five years in prison.

Miller's arrest comes month after the actor was accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman.