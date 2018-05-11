See George Carlin Imitate New Yorkers in Rare Lost Routine

George Carlin lampoons the people he used to know in his New York City neighborhood, including Italians, Jews and the police, doing hilarious stereotypical impressions in a recently rediscovered clip of him performing in 1973. The clip comes from the rarely seen special, The Real George Carlin, that will be included in a new box set, The George Carlin Commemorative Collection. The 10-disc DVD, CD and Blu-ray set is set for release on June 12th.

The Collection contains all 14 of Carlin's HBO specials and features more than five hours of previously unreleased bonus material, including footage like the one above from the late comedian's archive. "While digging around in Dad's stuff, we found a few gems that we just couldn't keep for ourselves," Carlin's daughter, Kelly, said in a statement. "It's amazing to think that 10 years after his death, we keep finding stuff I'd never seen before."

The footage spans five decades of material, as well as the previously unreleased HBO special, 40 Years of Comedy, which Jon Stewart hosted, and Carlin's posthumous album, I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die. The specials Life Is Worth Losing and It's Bad for Ya come on both DVD and Blu-ray.

The special The Real George Carlin has not been shown since it first aired, and the set also features Apt 2C, a pilot he made for HBO in the Eighties that never made it to air, as well as two rare, one-hour standup routines. Additionally, it includes clips from Carlin's early days on Talent Scouts, The Jackie Gleason Show and Hollywood Palace. Patton Oswalt wrote the liner notes for the release.