Rose McGowan took to social media to express her thoughts on the news that Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to authorities in New York on Friday. Weinstein's impending arrest follows an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein's survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice."

Last October, McGowan alleged that the producer had raped her, naming him after she had perviously alluded to being sexually assaulted by an unnamed studio head. In January, Weinstein's lawyer called McGowan's accusations "a bold lie."

McGowan is among dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of alleged sexual assault and/or harassment. These allegations led the Manhattan district attorney's office to launch an investigation into Weinstein last year. It's unclear what specific charges Weinstein will face, but he's expected to be charged with at least one case. Prosecutors in Los Angeles and police in London have also been investigating sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. In addition to his impending arrest, Weinstein also faces a lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd, who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and defamation.

"We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors," McGowan continued in her post. "May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."