Read Obamas' Heartfelt Letter to Parkland Shooting Students

Barack and Michelle Obama penned a heartfelt letter to survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting earlier this month.

In the March 10th handwritten letter, a copy of which was obtained by Mic, the former president and First Lady commended the teenagers' "resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy."

"Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country's top priority," the Obamas wrote.

The Obamas then championed students' efforts to spark stricter gun control measures, which includes National Walkout Day and the March for Our Lives protest scheduled for March 24th.

"Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better," the Obamas wrote. "There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you."

Barack Obama previously tweeted on February 22nd, eight days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people, "Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs."