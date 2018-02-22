'Parks and Recreation' Cast Slams NRA For Using Leslie Knope GIF

The cast and creator of Parks and Recreation slammed the National Rifle Association after the gun lobby used a GIF of the show's protagonist, Leslie Knope, to thank its spokeswoman following a televised town hall on gun control.

CNN hosted the meeting Wednesday night, one week after a gunman used an AR-15 to kill 17 students and teachers at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The town hall included survivors of the massacre and their parents speaking with NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Florida Senator Marco Rubio about their pro-gun positions.

Following the event, the NRA tweeted at Loesch from its official account, "Thank you for being the voice of over 5 million #NRA members." Accompanying the message was a GIF of Leslie Knope pointing and saying, "Thank you."

Within an hour, Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur responded to the NRA, writing, "Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not to use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda." He also spoke on behalf of Amy Poehler – who portrayed Knope – writing, "Also, Amy isn't on Twitter, but she texted me a message: 'Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?'"

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Other Parks and Rec cast members quickly followed suit. Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, tweeted, "Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope." And Nick Offerman, who played lovable libertarian Ron Swanson, told the NRA and Loesch, "Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit." Aubrey Plaza then piggy-backed off Offerman's tweet, sharing a GIF of her own character, April Ludgate, quipping, "Burn."

The NRA has yet to respond to the criticism from the Parks and Rec crew or take down their original tweet.

