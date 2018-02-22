Comedian and Daily Show contributor Michelle Wolf will host the 2018 White House Correspondents' Association dinner, The New York Times reports. It is unclear whether President Donald Trump will attend the event on April 28th.

Wolf follows a string of Daily Show alums who hosted the Corespondents' dinner, including Hasan Minhaj, Larry Wilmore and Stephen Colbert. Before comedy, Wolf worked in finance by day, but quickly became a fixture in the New York City stand-up scene. She earned her first major gig as a writer and performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Comedy Central tapped her to host her own YouTube series, Now Hiring. In 2016, she joined The Daily Show. Last year, Wolf released her first HBO comedy special, Nice Lady.



On The Daily Show, Wolf has addressed a wide array of issues including sexual harassment, sexism at Uber, the FBI's investigation into NCAA basketball corruption and Ivanka Trump's failed attempts to temper her father's hardline agenda. She's skewered the president on plenty of occasions, notably comparing his evasiveness on issues like white nationalist rallies and global warming to the poise of Miss America contestants when asked similar questions. "This is how little faith America has in its women: They have to be prettier, more talented and smarter than the president just to get the job of waving for a year," Wolf cracked. "She's gonna be stuck in a parade like, 'Glad I solved that Nazi problem.'"

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has traditionally offered the press and president a chance to mingle without the usual formalities. And while the evening's host does get the chance to roast the president, the administration and members of the media, the Commander-in-Chief also gets the chance to crack a few jokes. Last year, however, Trump became the first president since Ronald Reagan to skip the dinner.

