Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' Extends 2018 Tour

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is expanding its 2018 tour. The hit musical will run in 20 additional cities, up from five in 2017.

Hamilton will continue to run in New York City, London and Chicago, while the show's North American trek will include stops in Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Atlanta, St. Louis and Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek also includes previously announced runs in San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Des Costa Mesa, California and Tempe, Arizona.

Tickets for some shows are on sale now, though complete information is available on the Hamilton website. The website also notes that Hamilton is scheduled to travel to an array of cities in 2018 and 2019, though specific dates for those engagements have yet to be announced.



In November, Miranda announced that he would reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for a special three-week run in San Juan, Puerto Rico January 2019. Proceeds from the shows will benefit Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

Miranda left the title role of Hamilton in July 2016, though even without him the show continues to sell out on Broadway and around the world. Hamilton was nominated for a record-breaking 16 Tony Awards and ultimately won 11, including Best Musical.



Since leaving Hamilton, Miranda has taken on an array of projects, including guest appearances on beloved TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and BoJack Horseman. He also co-wrote the soundtrack to the animated Disney film Moana and is set to star in the upcoming film, Mary Poppins Returns.



Hamilton 2018 Tour Dates



January 3 – 28 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre

January 30 – February 25 – Tempe, AZ @ Gammage Auditorium

February 6 – March 1 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

February 27 – April 1 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre

March 20 – April 8 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

April 3 – 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

April 11 - May 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles

April 24 - May 20 – Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center

May 8 - 27 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts

May 22 - June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

May 29 - June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center

June 12 – September 16 – Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center

June 27 - July 15 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts Center

September 18 - November 18 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

October 10 - November 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater