Kevin Hart Extends 'Irresponsible' Tour With Over 100 New Dates

Kevin Hart extended his "Irresponsible" standup jaunt into a massive worldwide tour, adding over 100 new shows throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
The first North American leg kicks off March 23rd in Baltimore, Maryland and concludes August 5th in Biloxi, Mississippi; after a run of international dates, a second U.S. leg launches September 13th in Milwaukee and wraps November 29th in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Tickets for the North American shows will be available at noon on Wednesday, January 31st via Live Nation. The Montreal and Honolulu dates go on sale at 9 a.m. local time.
Hart announced the tour with a goofy, profane trailer video in which five sides of his personality – the author, the athlete, the mogul, the actor and the comic – argue with each other on a private jet.
Hart's previous world tour came in 2015 and 2016 with the record-breaking What Now?, during which he became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium. He documented the trek with the 2016 stand-up concert film of the same name.
Hart kept busy with non-comedic projects last year: releasing his best-selling memoir, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons; voicing the title character in computer-animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie; and appearing opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jack Black in the Jumanji reboot.
Kevin Hart 2018 Tour Dates
March 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
March 30 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
March 31 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 1 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
April 6 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
April 7 - Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
April 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
April 14 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 20 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
April 21 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
April 22 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
April 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
April 28 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
April 29 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 5 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
May 6 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 11 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 12 - Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
May 13 - Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 17 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
May 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
May 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
May 26 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
May 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 1 - Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
June 2 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
June 3 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
June 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 10 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
June 14 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
June 15 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 21 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 22 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 23 - Irvine, CA @ Five Points Amphitheatre
June 29 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 7 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
July 13 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 14 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 15 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 20 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 21 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
July 27 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival
July 28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 29 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 4 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 5 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 15 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Laugardalshöll
August 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
August 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Vallhall Arena
August 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
August 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
August 21 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
August 22 - Paris, France @ Olympia
August 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
August 25 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerp
August 26 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
August 27 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
August 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC (SSE Hydro Arena)
August 30 - Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
August 31 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
September 2 - London, UK @ London O2 Arena
September 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 14 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
September 15 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 21 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 22 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 27 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 11 - Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
October 12 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University
October 13 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 28 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
November 1 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
November 2 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
November 3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
November 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
November 29 - Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
December 3 - Perth, Australia @ Perth Arena
December 5 - Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
December 7 - Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
December 9 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 11 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
December 13 - Singapore @ SunTec City