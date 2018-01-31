Kevin Hart Extends 'Irresponsible' Tour With Over 100 New Dates

Kevin Hart extended his "Irresponsible" standup jaunt into a massive worldwide tour, adding over 100 new shows throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The first North American leg kicks off March 23rd in Baltimore, Maryland and concludes August 5th in Biloxi, Mississippi; after a run of international dates, a second U.S. leg launches September 13th in Milwaukee and wraps November 29th in Honolulu, Hawaii.



Tickets for the North American shows will be available at noon on Wednesday, January 31st via Live Nation. The Montreal and Honolulu dates go on sale at 9 a.m. local time.

Hart announced the tour with a goofy, profane trailer video in which five sides of his personality – the author, the athlete, the mogul, the actor and the comic – argue with each other on a private jet.







Hart's previous world tour came in 2015 and 2016 with the record-breaking What Now?, during which he became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium. He documented the trek with the 2016 stand-up concert film of the same name.

Hart kept busy with non-comedic projects last year: releasing his best-selling memoir, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons; voicing the title character in computer-animated film Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie; and appearing opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jack Black in the Jumanji reboot.



Kevin Hart 2018 Tour Dates

March 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

March 30 - Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

March 31 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 1 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 6 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 7 - Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

April 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

April 14 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 20 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

April 21 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

April 22 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

April 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

April 28 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

April 29 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

May 5 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

May 6 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 11 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 12 - Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

May 13 - Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 17 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

May 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

May 25 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 26 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

May 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 1 - Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

June 2 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

June 3 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

June 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 10 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

June 14 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

June 15 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 21 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 22 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 23 - Irvine, CA @ Five Points Amphitheatre

June 29 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 6 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 7 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

July 13 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 14 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 15 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 20 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 21 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

July 27 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival

July 28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 29 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 4 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 5 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 15 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Laugardalshöll

August 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

August 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Vallhall Arena

August 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

August 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

August 21 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

August 22 - Paris, France @ Olympia

August 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

August 25 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerp

August 26 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

August 27 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

August 28 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC (SSE Hydro Arena)

August 30 - Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

August 31 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

September 2 - London, UK @ London O2 Arena

September 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 14 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 15 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 21 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 22 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 27 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 11 - Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

October 12 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University

October 13 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 28 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

November 1 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 2 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

November 3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

November 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

November 29 - Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

December 3 - Perth, Australia @ Perth Arena

December 5 - Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

December 7 - Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

December 9 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 11 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

December 13 - Singapore @ SunTec City