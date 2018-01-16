Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Welcome Baby Girl

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their new daughter via a surrogate Monday. Kardashian confirmed the birth on her website, saying the newborn arrived at 12:47 a.m. and weighed seven pounds, six ounces. The couple has yet to announce the baby's name.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

West and Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, was born in 2013. Their son, Saint, was born in 2015. The couple announced their third child would be born via surrogate last July.

While Kardashian and West remained quiet about the pregnancy in the press, Kardashian discussed the challenges of surrogacy on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine," she said on an episode last December. "You have to, like, make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation.”